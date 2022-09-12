Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Rise has a total market cap of $100,019.24 and $20.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,842,278 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

