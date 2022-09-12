Rise Trading 65.1% Higher This Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 125.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $202,854.12 and $213.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded up 65.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00041361 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,799,078 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

