Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,225 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

About Gores Holdings VII

