Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $7.47 Million in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 749,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,783,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AVAC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

