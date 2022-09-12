Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.85 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.