ROAD (ROAD) Hits Market Cap of $57,422.06

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $57,422.06 and approximately $102,595.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.