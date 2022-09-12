Robert Hayman Purchases 4,967 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

