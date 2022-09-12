Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 95.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

