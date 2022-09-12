Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.66 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

