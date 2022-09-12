Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Up 4.0 %

RCKY opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.77. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.