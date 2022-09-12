Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Reaches $0.0609

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance (ROSN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

