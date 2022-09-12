Route One Investment Company L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up about 6.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 2.69% of Guidewire Software worth $212,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

