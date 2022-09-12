Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,000 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

ASC opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 904.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The firm has a market cap of £673.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.