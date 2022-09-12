RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

