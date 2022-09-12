Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0838 on Major Exchanges

Rubic (RBC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $337,882.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,412.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00480512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic (RBC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

