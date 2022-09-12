Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $367,573.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

