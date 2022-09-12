Ryo Currency Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $720,224.80 and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,221.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.12 or 0.07677856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00170417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00275622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00730699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00577026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,459,744 coins and its circulating supply is 40,342,432 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

