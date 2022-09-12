S4FE (S4F) Reaches Market Capitalization of $371,339.05

S4FE (S4F) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $371,339.05 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner.The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users.”

