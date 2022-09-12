Safe (SAFE) Hits One Day Volume of $179,666.00

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Safe has a market capitalization of $178.61 million and approximately $179,666.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $8.57 or 0.00038562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

