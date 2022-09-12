SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $621.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00243071 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036655 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

