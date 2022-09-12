Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

