Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
