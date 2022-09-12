SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $23,627.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is safemooninu.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

