saffron.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.78 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $91,663.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $51.96 or 0.00238565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (SFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche.Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest.”

