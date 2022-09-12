Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

CRM opened at $163.42 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

