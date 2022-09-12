Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

