Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

