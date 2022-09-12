Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.99. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

