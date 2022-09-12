Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $442.45 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $442.45 million and $697,937.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

