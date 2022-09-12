Sarcophagus (SARCO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $909.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $909.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014115 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.