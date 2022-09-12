SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.78% of SBA Communications worth $1,772,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.77 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.35 and a 200-day moving average of $332.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

