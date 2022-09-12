Scge Management L.P. Buys 3,391,000 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 8,477.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391,000 shares during the period. Qualtrics International accounts for about 1.5% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $97,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

