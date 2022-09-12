Scge Management L.P. Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scge Management L.P. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 4.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.