Scge Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Scge Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150,550 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 0.6% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after buying an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.22 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

