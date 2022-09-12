Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $235.59 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

