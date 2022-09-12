Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $96.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,290. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

