Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $371.31 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day moving average is $367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.