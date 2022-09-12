Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $4.74 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $180,650,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

