Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $371.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

