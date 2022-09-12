Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

