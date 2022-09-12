Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

