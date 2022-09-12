Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $474.88 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

