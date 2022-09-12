Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 5,297 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.42 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

