Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

