Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

