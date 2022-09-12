ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 262.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,383 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,986,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 0.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 648,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

