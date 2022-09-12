SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,940 shares during the quarter. SciPlay makes up approximately 0.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SciPlay worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,659,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 100,845 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $174,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

