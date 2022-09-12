scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells $146,953.44 in Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares in the company, valued at $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

About scPharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $822,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.