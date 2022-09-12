ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $3,990.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,205,448 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

