Scry.info (DDD) One Day Volume Tops $41,145.00

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $371,263.75 and $41,145.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

