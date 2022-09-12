SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 166,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,637,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,495.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SeaChange International news, insider Peter D. Aquino purchased 189,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 166,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,637,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,495.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,839,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

